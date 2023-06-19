Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 153,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.