Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,225. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000.

