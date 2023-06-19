Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. 216,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,225. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 199,505 shares during the last quarter.

