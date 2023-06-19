Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

