Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

