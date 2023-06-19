Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $21.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 89,371 shares during the period.

