Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT remained flat at $23.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

