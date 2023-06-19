Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,203. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

