Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,203. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

