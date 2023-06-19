Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU remained flat at $21.97 on Monday. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

