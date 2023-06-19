Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 94,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33,900.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,239 shares during the last quarter.

