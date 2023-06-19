Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMV. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

