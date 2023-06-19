Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 30,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000.

