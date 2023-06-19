Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 30,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Get Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,510,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.