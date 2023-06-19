Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

