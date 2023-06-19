Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.01. 8,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

