Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

