Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Announces Dividend of $0.36

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3596 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.33.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

