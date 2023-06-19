Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3596 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

