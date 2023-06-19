Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,386. The company has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

