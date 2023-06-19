Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

