Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DWAS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,618. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $81.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

