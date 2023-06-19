Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTF stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748. The company has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $98.88 and a 1 year high of $145.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

