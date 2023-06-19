Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

