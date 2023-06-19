Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PUI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.