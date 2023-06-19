Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQJG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 787. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

