Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Plans Dividend of $0.75

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7506 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.80. 18,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,049. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

