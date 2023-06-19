Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.82. 59,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

