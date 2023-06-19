Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

