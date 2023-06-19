Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

