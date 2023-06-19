Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IPKW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. 24,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.