Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PID)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

