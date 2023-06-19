Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.