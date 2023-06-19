Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.59. 74,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $370.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

