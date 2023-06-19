Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 23rd

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,187. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

