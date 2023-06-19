Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,617. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $363.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 166.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.