Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 23rd

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3686 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $45.68. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 132.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.