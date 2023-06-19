Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.32. 1,002,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

