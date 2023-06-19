Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:IBBQ)

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,940,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
