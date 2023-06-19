Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQQS)

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

QQQS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

About Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

