Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 23rd

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,790. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000.

