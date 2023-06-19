Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

