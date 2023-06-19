Invesco QQQ Plans Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.504 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,931,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.18. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,968,000 after acquiring an additional 290,882 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,188,000 after acquiring an additional 216,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

