Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,523. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $186.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

