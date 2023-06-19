Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

PSCD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.46. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

