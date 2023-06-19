Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4527 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.38. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

