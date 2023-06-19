Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) to Issue $0.43 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4307 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The company has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

