Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSCI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $101.13. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $102.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

