Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

