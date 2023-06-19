Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSCM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

